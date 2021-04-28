Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Short Interest Update

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Greenkraft stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Greenkraft has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07.
Greenkraft Company Profile
