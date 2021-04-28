Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Short Interest Update

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greenkraft stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Greenkraft has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07.

Get Greenkraft alerts:

Greenkraft Company Profile

Greenkraft, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenkraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenkraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.