Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the March 31st total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

ENLAY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,602. Enel has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

