DMarket Market Capitalization Achieves $61.93 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, DMarket has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One DMarket coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001981 BTC on major exchanges. DMarket has a total market cap of $61.93 million and approximately $7,067.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00065303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00068287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.83 or 0.00835460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00096586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.49 or 0.07845060 BTC.

DMarket is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

