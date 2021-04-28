$3.03 EPS Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. Spire posted earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

SR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Spire stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 225,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.