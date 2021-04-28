Analysts Anticipate Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $938.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

