Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.99 billion-$11.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.32 billion.

Shares of SPOT traded down $36.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,727,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,808. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $143.01 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.64 and its 200 day moving average is $297.82.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $297.48.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.