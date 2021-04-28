PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Issues Earnings Results

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

PS Business Parks stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.98. 101,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,590. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $106.79 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

