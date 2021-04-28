Ternium (NYSE:TX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

Shares of NYSE TX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.38. 933,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,189. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $41.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TX. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

