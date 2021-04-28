Ternium (NYSE:TX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%.
Shares of NYSE TX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.38. 933,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,189. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $41.98.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.
Ternium Company Profile
Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.
