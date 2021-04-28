Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. Sells 145,008 Shares

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $6,545,661.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Camping World alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $7,450,372.50.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,059,199.71.

On Monday, March 15th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $5,105,677.23.

On Thursday, February 11th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24.

On Thursday, February 4th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 23,043 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $913,885.38.

On Monday, February 8th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $14,053,971.96.

CWH traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. 997,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $3,264,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Camping World by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Camping World by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.