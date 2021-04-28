DeFinition Price Reaches $1.05 on Top Exchanges (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. DeFinition has a market cap of $2.44 million and $225.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFinition coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00001910 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00276385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.36 or 0.01030851 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.89 or 0.00713996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,774.49 or 1.00050113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFinition Coin Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

