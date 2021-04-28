DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DBVT. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.11.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 103,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,676. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $690.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 917.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 102,375 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

