Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $113.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.32.

NYSE:DELL traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.42. The stock had a trading volume of 904,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,738. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,417 shares of company stock worth $34,590,746. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

