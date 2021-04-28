Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells 30,233 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $122,141.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $152,209.26.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $102,349.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 95,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,982. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,427,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,758,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $1,918,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 59,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

