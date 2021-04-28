Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Update

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the March 31st total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of RGEDF stock remained flat at $$28.94 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $29.52.

Richter Gedeon VegyÃ©szeti GyÃ¡r NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. The company focuses on the development and manufacture of products in various therapeutic areas, including gynecological, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

