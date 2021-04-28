TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Don Hawk Sells 3,490 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Don Hawk sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $268,695.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,301.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Don Hawk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TechTarget alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Don Hawk sold 4,526 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $347,506.28.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Don Hawk sold 800 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $60,840.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Don Hawk sold 2,628 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $200,621.52.

On Friday, March 19th, Don Hawk sold 797 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $60,627.79.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.24. 72,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,379. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.61 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.