Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.39. 1,768,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -118.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

