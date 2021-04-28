Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.
NYSE:BYD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.39. 1,768,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -118.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.
In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
