BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 769 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $234.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

