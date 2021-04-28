Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,395. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.