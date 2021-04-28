-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOLY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Soliton stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. 112,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Soliton has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $364.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Soliton by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Soliton by 46.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Soliton by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Soliton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Soliton by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

