Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.12-$2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $463-$477 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.12 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.120-2.280 EPS.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.76. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,346 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

