Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report earnings per share of ($1.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.61). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 280%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of H traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.22. 309,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,186. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07.

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $792,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after buying an additional 273,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after buying an additional 363,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $32,899,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

