Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Nutanix stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 657,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,778. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,446.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,581,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nutanix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nutanix by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

