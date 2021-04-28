Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $698.85. 641,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,915,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,396.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $683.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,153 shares of company stock valued at $62,230,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.