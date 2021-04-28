GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.5% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $120,527,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $371.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

