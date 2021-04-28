EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $157.43. 153,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,975. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.65. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $158.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

