R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.
Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,444,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $331.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.60. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile
