Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.94. 78,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,468. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

