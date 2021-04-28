Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 800 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $18.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.97. The stock had a trading volume of 239,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.53 and its 200-day moving average is $236.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

