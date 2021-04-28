Lombard Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVARF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in April

Lombard Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVARF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Lombard Medical stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. Lombard Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Lombard Medical

Lombard Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees.

