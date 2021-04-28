Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $15.71 on Wednesday, hitting $144.02. 1,463,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $146.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

