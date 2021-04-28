SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Alexander Otto Sells 8,500,000 Shares

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SITE Centers stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,173. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SITC. Truist boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
