First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. 19,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Pacific has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.
First Pacific Company Profile
