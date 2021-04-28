First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. 19,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Pacific has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks.

