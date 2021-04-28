Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Major Shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied Purchases 100,000 Shares

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Physicians Of Californi Allied also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50.
AMEH traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,654. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
