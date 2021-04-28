Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 40,000 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,365.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 422,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,057. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $33.97.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.
