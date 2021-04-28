Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 40,000 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,365.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 422,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,057. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

