Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 7,900 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $242,249.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $423,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00.

VIR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.38. 449,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,434. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of -0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,744,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,290,000 after buying an additional 29,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

