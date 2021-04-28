Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 7,900 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $242,249.20.
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $423,440.00.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00.
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00.
VIR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.38. 449,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,434. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of -0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,744,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,290,000 after buying an additional 29,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
