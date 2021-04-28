Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Everbridge reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%.

EVBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,026 shares of company stock worth $3,560,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after acquiring an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.37. The stock had a trading volume of 245,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.66. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

