Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will report $21.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.36 million. Howard Bancorp reported sales of $22.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year sales of $87.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.03 million to $88.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $86.53 million, with estimates ranging from $84.69 million to $88.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBMD shares. Stephens raised shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBMD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 21,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,373. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $309.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

