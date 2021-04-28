San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,384 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $131.50 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.77 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

