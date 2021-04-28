Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,243,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,559,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.88. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

