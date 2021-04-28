Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 452,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,246. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.57 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

