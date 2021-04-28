Bottos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $49,138.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00065883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00020069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.79 or 0.00841685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00096339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,428.05 or 0.08088331 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

