Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%.

NYSE:CHE traded up $13.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $472.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,252. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed has a 12 month low of $411.81 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $461.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

