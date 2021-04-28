Analysts Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.11. Travel + Leisure posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,927,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $26,808,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $18,747,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $17,092,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $14,968,000.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 625,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,837. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.09. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

