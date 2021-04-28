DubaiCoin Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $782,017.09 and approximately $1,640.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00034635 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010014 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

