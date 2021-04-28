$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. OraSure Technologies reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 203,155 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,299,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 562,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 935,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,157. The company has a market capitalization of $682.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

