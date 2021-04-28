Phore Trading Up 11.3% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Phore has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and $24,250.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019773 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $692.69 or 0.01265277 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,893,696 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.