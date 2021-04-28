Whittier Trust Co. Has $47.14 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $47,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167,274 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 238,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,718. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

