Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Decreases By 96.0%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the March 31st total of 541,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEGI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 9,158,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,175,322. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

