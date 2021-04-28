Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Decreases By 96.0%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the March 31st total of 541,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SEGI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 9,158,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,175,322. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
