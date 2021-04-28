Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 96.0% in April

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the March 31st total of 541,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 9,158,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,175,322. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04.

Get Sycamore Entertainment Group alerts:

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.