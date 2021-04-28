Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 96.0% in April

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the March 31st total of 541,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SEGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 9,158,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,175,322. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group
