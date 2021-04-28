$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to report $2.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. Yum China reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $10.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $3.51 on Friday, reaching $63.42. 3,125,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Yum China by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 73,756 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

